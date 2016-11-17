TB cases rise in Connecticut, nationally first increase in 23 years

Increases in TB around the US.
The same governmental authorities who want to mandate vaccinations on our children, apparently have little concern for the the immigration laws that are a huge porous sieve for this disease's foothold in the US.
