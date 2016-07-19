In some U.S. cities, police push back against 'open-carry' gun laws| Reuters

A relative who lives in Colorado told me the story of some friends of hers (residents) who went dirtbiking on some open trails in the mountains there.

During the ride they encountered a man packing with his horse who didn't appreciate their loud bikes scaring his animal. A brief tense exchange occurred, and horse man decided to impress his full meaning upon these bikers by showing his firearm - to which one of the bikers replied "do you really think you're the only one carrying here?"

This is what open carry laws do. This is the kind of behavior they encourage.