Desperate Middle-Class Voters Made Trump the Republican Nominee - Fortune

I'm not a Trump fan, but....

".....Perrero, a Trump supporter who spoke at Trump's rallies in Florida and Alabama, looks on paper like just the kind of person who should be reasonably successful. He has a college degree, a background in technology, and lives in Orlando, Fla., a growing metro area. And yet what the economy has dealt him has been largely humiliation—a sense of shame from being fired and replaced, an experience he painfully detailed in Congressional testimony. Now, Perrero told me, big companies that take advantage of workers were finally "being shamed and humiliated in public."

Shame and humiliation may seem like a strange thing to wish on corporations, but really it's not so difficult to parse: We tend to dish out what we get dealt. For a long time, members of the working class have been told that they would have to work harder, bid lower, and try to be luckier in order to make a living—and that they should be ashamed if they could not. Now the sense of insecurity and dislocation that has long afflicted the poor has clambered up the economic ladder...."