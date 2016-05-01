Oklahoma governor vetoes vaccination bill | News OK

"Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed a bill Friday that she said could have led to a drop in vaccination rates and increase chances for communicable disease outbreaks.

House Bill 3016 would have required doctors to give parents written material about vaccinations at the time children receive these injections.

"This bill would require providers to give consumers a 34-page appendix containing highly technical, and some irrelevant and obsolete information not related to a consumer's decision as to whether or not he or she should consent to a vaccination," she said in her veto message.

"More importantly, the appendix would be generally incomprehensible to the average consumer who is not a medical professional..."

Thanks, Mary. I'm sure the people of OK appreciate your efforts to save them from confusion when making vaccination choices for their families.