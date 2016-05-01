Newsvine

shakalac

shakalac does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 257 Comments: 5655 Since: Apr 2010

Oklahoma governor vetoes vaccination bill | News OK

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by shakalac View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Oklahoma City Daily Oklahoman
Seeded on Sun May 1, 2016 6:27 AM
Discuss:

"Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed a bill Friday that she said could have led to a drop in vaccination rates and increase chances for communicable disease outbreaks.

House Bill 3016 would have required doctors to give parents written material about vaccinations at the time children receive these injections.

"This bill would require providers to give consumers a 34-page appendix containing highly technical, and some irrelevant and obsolete information not related to a consumer's decision as to whether or not he or she should consent to a vaccination," she said in her veto message.

"More importantly, the appendix would be generally incomprehensible to the average consumer who is not a medical professional..."

 

Thanks, Mary.  I'm sure the people of OK appreciate your efforts to save them from confusion when making vaccination choices for their families.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor