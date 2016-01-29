Pet deaths, illnesses evoke concern amid Porter Ranch gas leak

"One Porter Ranch family had to put down their beloved Alaskan Eskimo dog after it became very ill in mid-November. Another lost all 20 of their brightly colored Koi fish after they started dying or disappearing from a backyard pond.

Others in this affluent San Fernando Valley community have noticed fewer bird and wildlife sightings. While the causes are often difficult to pinpoint, some Porter Ranch residents fear such incidents could be related to the massive natural gas leak at Southern California Gas Co.’s nearby Aliso Canyon Storage Facility.

Regardless, at least some concern may be warranted. Los Angeles County health officials are warning that certain animals may be more vulnerable to the leaking fumes. “Birds and fish may be more sensitive to some chemicals and gases, so (pet) birds should be kept indoors and outdoor fish ponds closely monitored,” a Los Angeles County Public Health Department official said in an email Thursday. “Some gases can lead to changes in water pH which can be unhealthy for fish.”

The ongoing leak, which was detected on Oct. 23 and has been declared an emergency by Gov. Jerry Brown, has sickened residents, forced thousands from their homes and prompted students at two schools to relocate....."