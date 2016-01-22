Rape of a basketball player, accusations of abuse and bullying tear apart a Tenn. high school - The Washington Post

"First they heard the screams.

Karl Williams, the assistant coach for the Ooltewah High School basketball team, hurried downstairs to the rooms where the 14 teenage players were staying for the duration of their four day tournament in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

There he found a 15-year-old freshman player covered in blood, urine and feces, Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston told ESPN. Two sophomore players were holding the boy down, while a third teammate, a senior, shoved a pool cue up his rectum.

The freshman was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery to repair his bladder and colon, which had been ruptured by the cue. The three alleged assailants were arrested and charged with aggravated rape. But coaches never reported the Dec. 21 incident to local authorities or child services, according to investigators.

And meanwhile, the basketball team continued to play..."