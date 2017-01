This is not an article; nor is it an anti-vaccination site. It's a Q and A site.

These are real women looking for real answers as to their unexplained symptoms following the Gardasil shot. Decide for yourself if this is something to which want to expose your daughter.

Infertility has been associated with Gardasil by many of its victims. Is this a harbinger of future problems? I really don't know.

Neither do the doctors.

Neither does Merck.