7-year-old dead, mother in serious condition after Taylor Sportsplex shooting | MLive.com

"TAYLOR, MI -- Seven-year-old Emma Watson Nowling was shot and killed by a family friend Thursday night after soccer practice at the Taylor Sportsplex. She died at Children's Hospital in Detroit due to injuries sustained to the head, Taylor Police said. Her mother, Sharon Elizabeth Watson, 37, was also shot. She is in serious, but stable condition at an area hospital, according to Taylor Police Chief Mary Sclabassi.

The man who is believed to have shot the two, Timothy Nelson Obeshaw, 57, fired rounds into the victims' vehicle and then turned the handgun on himself..."