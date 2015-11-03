9.4 Sieverts Detected outside Fukushima Reactor Containment Vessel - JIJI PRESS

" Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Co. said Thursday that radiation levels of up to 9.4 sieverts per hour have been detected outside a reactor containment vessel at the meltdown accident-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

People exposed to the maximum radiation dose for some 45 minutes will die. TEPCO expects decontamination work to take at least one month.

Checks conducted on Sept. 4-25 found the extremely high radiation levels at a cell which accommodates a pipe connected to the containment vessel of the No. 2 reactor at the plant devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, TEPCO said. The highest contamination was detected on the floor.

Details behind the situation are unknown, according to the company. The company planned to start in August to check the inside of the containment vessel by using a remote-control robot but high radiation levels have stalled the examination."