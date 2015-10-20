Disabled CA Boy's Testimony to SB277 Lawmakers:

"Hi, my name is Joshua Coleman and this is my son Otto. Otto was born a healthy little boy and was on target at every wellness check we had with our pediatrician.

We got him all the recommended vaccines on schedule. Then, when Otto was 17 months old, he received four shots containing six different vaccines. At that time, he was walking, running, and climbing, just like his same-aged peers. One morning, not long after those 6 vaccinations, I entered his room and Otto was in major distress because he couldn't stand up. We immediately took him to the E.R. Over the next few days, Otto endured a painful spinal tap, a brain scan, and an M.R.I.

It was discovered that Otto had an autoimmune reaction called Transverse Myelitis. It was explained to my wife and me that his immune system had gotten confused and had started attacking his own spinal cord causing severe damage. We asked why this had happened, and the doctor said it was most likely a reaction to either a vaccination or an airborne virus, the latter being rejected since he'd had no signs of illness.

The doctor then slammed the door shut on further discussion of how our healthy son went from walking to being paralyzed. There was no investigation to specifically determine what had caused our child to go from walking and running into a wheelchair for the rest of his life. At a later date, we took our son to Johns Hopkins for further testing. There, doctors investigated every possible reason why our son might have become paralyzed from Transverse Myelitis, every possible reason except for vaccines. This made no sense then, and it makes no sense now, as every doctor that Otto saw at four different hospitals mentioned that the vaccines he received in close proximity to his paralysis were the most likely culprit...

...Otto is currently one vaccination shy of being able to attend public school if this bill becomes law. Unbelievably, he does not qualify for a medical exemption, and the PBE we currently have on file for him will become null and void.

If SB277 passes, he will no longer be allowed to attend public school. And I repeat...my wife and I will not allow him to receive even one more vaccination. Otto has paid the ultimate price and will never be the same again. The thanks to him you are proposing is to remove his right to a free public education. Homeschooling is not the answer for us, financially or practically.

Are you going to vote today to take schooling away from him, too?"