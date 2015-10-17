Meet the brave woman who wants you to protest guns with dildos

<p>"...Unsurprisingly, Jin has experienced the threats women who decide to speak out online often receive, and some critics went as far as giving out her personal info. But she decided to leave comments up on the Facebook event, “because I want people to see them,” she said.</p>

<p>“I want people to experience and understand the temperaments of the very people arguing that the average gun owner can remain calm in a tense situation, especially since they clearly cannot even handle themselves in the presence of a harmless dildo.”...."</p>