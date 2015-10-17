Newsvine

shakalac

shakalac does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 257 Comments: 5655 Since: Apr 2010

Meet the brave woman who wants you to protest guns with dildos

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by shakalac View Original Article: The Daily Dot
Seeded on Sat Oct 17, 2015 3:57 AM
Discuss:

<p>"...Unsurprisingly, Jin has experienced the threats women who decide to speak out online often receive, and some critics went as far as giving out her personal info. But she decided to leave comments up on the Facebook event, &ldquo;because I want people to see them,&rdquo; she said.</p>
<p>&ldquo;I want people to experience and understand the temperaments of the very people arguing that the average gun owner can remain calm in a tense situation, especially since they clearly cannot even handle themselves in the presence of a harmless dildo.&rdquo;...."</p>

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor